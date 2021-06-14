Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $12.77 Million Position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 7.06% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

FCCY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $214.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

