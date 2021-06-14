Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.01% of First Business Financial Services worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,605. The company has a market capitalization of $234.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

