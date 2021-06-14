Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 69,654 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 4.18% of First Community worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Community by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Community by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,326. The stock has a market cap of $154.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. First Community Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

