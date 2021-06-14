Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BISA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Baltic International USA has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

