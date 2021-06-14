B. Riley Comments on American Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for American Software in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

American Software stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

