AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AXT were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.