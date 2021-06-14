Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $199.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $200.51. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

