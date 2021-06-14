Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $545.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

