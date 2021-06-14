AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$46.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

ACQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$8.74 and a 12-month high of C$51.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

