AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$46.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.83.
ACQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
AutoCanada stock opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$8.74 and a 12-month high of C$51.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
