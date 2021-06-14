Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 610 at Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 47.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 567.99. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.