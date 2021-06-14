Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Atmos Energy worth $108,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,138. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

