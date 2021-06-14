Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

