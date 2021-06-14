Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASKH opened at $0.05 on Monday. Astika has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Astika alerts:

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.