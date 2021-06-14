Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ASKH opened at $0.05 on Monday. Astika has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Astika
