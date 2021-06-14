Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 4,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,273. Assertio has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,912 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

