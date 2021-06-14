Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,569.80 ($46.64).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,024 ($65.64) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a one year high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The firm has a market cap of £22.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,851.78.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.