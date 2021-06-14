Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.39 Million

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce $82.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the lowest is $82.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $333.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of ASAN opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,603 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

