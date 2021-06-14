Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after buying an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after buying an additional 523,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APAM opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

