Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $668,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

