Argent Trust Co Purchases 618 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $143.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

