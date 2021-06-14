Argent Trust Co Makes New $213,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,342,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,662,000 after purchasing an additional 433,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

