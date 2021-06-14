Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

