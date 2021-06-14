Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 297,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,408,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

