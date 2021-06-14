Argent Trust Co Buys New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,723 shares of company stock worth $84,986,058. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

NYSE DLR opened at $162.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

