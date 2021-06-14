Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.03 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

