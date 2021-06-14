Argent Trust Co Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

SBR opened at $39.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $569.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.85. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $39.37.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.56% and a return on equity of 655.41%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.