Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Position Raised by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AQMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

