AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $145.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.04.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

