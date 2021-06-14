Apron Network Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $782,306.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apron Network has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.00796395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.88 or 0.07935714 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

