Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after buying an additional 225,144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 554,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $599.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.16. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,952 shares of company stock worth $236,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

