Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $116,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 206,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

