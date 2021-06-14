Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,274,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 609,591 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,087,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

