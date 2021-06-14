Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.56

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $62.56, with a volume of 1217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

