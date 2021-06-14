Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.23. 1,553,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,668. The firm has a market cap of $714.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

