Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.28 and last traded at $84.28. 11,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 823,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

