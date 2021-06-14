Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,202,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.39 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

