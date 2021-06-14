Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.89.

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 348,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,492,484. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,076,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 434,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

