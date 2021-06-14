Ann Calby Miller Sells 12,874 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $458.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.