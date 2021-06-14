Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ANIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $137,150 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

