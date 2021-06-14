Analyzing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and Harpoon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $32.16 million 34.41 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -11.53 Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 28.59 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -7.70

Harpoon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mesoblast and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 2 2 0 2.20 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Mesoblast presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 68.52%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.22%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,774.77% -20.42% -15.38% Harpoon Therapeutics -428.95% -68.36% -24.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is also developing HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328, a product candidate in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate our proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

