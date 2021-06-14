Analyzing LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LGI Homes and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 2 4 2 0 2.00 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

LGI Homes presently has a consensus price target of $147.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than LGI Homes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LGI Homes and Landsea Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.37 billion 1.65 $323.89 million $11.59 13.50 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.56 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Volatility and Risk

LGI Homes has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 14.54% 32.58% 19.82% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of LGI Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Landsea Homes on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

