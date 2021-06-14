Analyzing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and LifeVantage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 343.32%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.47% -42.86% LifeVantage 5.25% 40.72% 20.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and LifeVantage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.19 million ($0.30) -2.63 LifeVantage $232.91 million 0.51 $11.55 million $0.86 9.91

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, and China. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

