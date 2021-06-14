Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $18.54

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Clarus Securities boosted their price target on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.45. 113,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

