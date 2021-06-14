Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Price Target at €80.43

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.18 ($96.68).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

ETR HEI opened at €74.98 ($88.21) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

