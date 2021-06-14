Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Price Target at $10.59

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,316,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVE opened at $10.19 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

