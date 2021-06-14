Analysts Offer Predictions for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $106.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,121.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

