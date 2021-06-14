Analysts Issue Forecasts for (GRT.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The firm had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.80 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

