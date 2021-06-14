Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,255. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $425.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

