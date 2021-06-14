Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.25 Million

Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $285.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the highest is $290.00 million. NuVasive posted sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $47,459,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $33,505,000.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $65.25. 321,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

