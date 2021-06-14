Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 25,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,850. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.