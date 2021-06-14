Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 1,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,331. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

